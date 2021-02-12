BancorpSouth Bank Purchases New Shares in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 186,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of VAR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.05. 2,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,880. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.32. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,557,810.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $2,775,643.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,733.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.