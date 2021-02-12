RSM US Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

ORCL stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.