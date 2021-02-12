RSM US Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

NASDAQ FB opened at $270.39 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.03 and a 200-day moving average of $269.00. The firm has a market cap of $769.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total value of $12,102,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,494,386 shares of company stock valued at $405,356,641 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

