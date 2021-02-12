Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Thaddeus B. Ewald Sells 650 Shares

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $243.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $254.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.