SG Americas Securities LLC Has $52.50 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,945 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of DocuSign worth $52,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Yale University bought a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.04. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,983 shares of company stock worth $91,629,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

