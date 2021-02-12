SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 193,149 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1,742.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,235 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,149 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $40,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $379,183,000 after buying an additional 1,140,409 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 54.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $330,065,000 after purchasing an additional 756,052 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 13.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,131,315 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $174,268,000 after purchasing an additional 134,583 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 25.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $158,608,000 after purchasing an additional 211,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 314.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $154,791,000 after purchasing an additional 762,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.79 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $281.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.58.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

