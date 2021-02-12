Lake Street Capital Boosts Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target to $27.00

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLNE. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.63.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

NASDAQ:CLNE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.68. 59,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,069,364. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.41 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.