Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,357. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.2062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

In other news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,143,000 after purchasing an additional 278,765 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,522,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,125,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after purchasing an additional 188,673 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,813,000 after purchasing an additional 235,945 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,781 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

