Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ FLDM remained flat at $$5.60 on Thursday. 25,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,415. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $415.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.87. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fluidigm by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

