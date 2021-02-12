Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Phillips 66 Partners reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

In related news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 15.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 383,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after buying an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 60.0% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 22.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSXP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. 4,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,883. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.92%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.