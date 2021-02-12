BancorpSouth Bank Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

BancorpSouth Bank decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nucor by 31.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 525,733 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Nucor by 263.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 645,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,940,000 after acquiring an additional 467,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Nucor by 209.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after buying an additional 368,900 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 74.3% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,670,000 after buying an additional 319,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Shares of NUE traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 40,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,435. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.