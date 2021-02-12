$172.44 Million in Sales Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce sales of $172.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the lowest is $169.87 million. StarTek reported sales of $171.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $638.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $635.62 million to $641.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $673.40 million, with estimates ranging from $671.79 million to $675.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SRT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,527. The company has a market capitalization of $343.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. StarTek has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

In other StarTek news, Director Mukesh Sharda bought 206,814 shares of StarTek stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $1,451,834.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in StarTek by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in StarTek in the third quarter worth $113,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in StarTek by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in StarTek by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in StarTek by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

