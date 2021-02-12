Aaron Wealth Advisors Invests $576,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.66 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $246.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

