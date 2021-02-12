Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Reduces Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth about $824,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of HZNP traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,144. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $91.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $209,768.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,537.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 63,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $4,474,753.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,475 shares of company stock valued at $24,952,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.