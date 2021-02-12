Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 2,789 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 103.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,097 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,872. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

