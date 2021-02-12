Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.89. Black Hills also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.80-4.00 EPS.

Black Hills stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,630. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Black Hills from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

