Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.87. 1,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,002. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $258.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 206.28 and a quick ratio of 206.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

