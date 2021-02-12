Short Interest in TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Drops By 92.3%

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the January 14th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TOBAF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 465,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,570. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $4.01.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Company Profile

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

