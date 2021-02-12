$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.36 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

DOOO traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,205. BRP has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 3.04.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BRP by 4.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 160,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in BRP by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.