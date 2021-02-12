$14.39 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will report sales of $14.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.77 million to $30.30 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $10.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $66.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.17 million to $81.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.85 million, with estimates ranging from $6.30 million to $90.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Summer Street started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,581. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 6,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $206,734.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,881.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,569,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,353 shares of company stock valued at $29,451,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

