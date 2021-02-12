Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 401,500 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 401,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,057,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,132,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 198.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,222,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792,286 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,428,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

OR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.99. 16,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,543. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

