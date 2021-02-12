Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.43. 13,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average is $110.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

