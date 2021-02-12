Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $91.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,440. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

