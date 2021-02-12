Seafarer Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,548,000 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,422,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,548,000 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco accounts for about 40.5% of Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Itaú Unibanco worth $57,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.20. 209,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,953,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0261 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

