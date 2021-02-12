Simtrol, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMRL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Simtrol, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMRL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Simtrol stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. Simtrol has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Get Simtrol alerts:

Simtrol Company Profile

Simtrol, Inc develops enterprise-class software solutions that manage the extended network of connected devices. It provides device management platform solutions; and industry solutions, such as digital signage, 21st century classroom, video visitation, pre-trial process management, and emergency response solutions.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Simtrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simtrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.