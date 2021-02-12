Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 1,020.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of INBP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. Integrated BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 94.28%.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.