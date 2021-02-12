Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Issues Earnings Results

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

RM opened at $33.07 on Friday. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $34.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $374.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Get Regional Management alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.