Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-8% to $18.48-18.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.34 billion.Carrier Global also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.95 EPS.

CARR opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.67.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

