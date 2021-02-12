Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-8% to $18.48-18.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.34 billion.Carrier Global also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.95 EPS.
CARR opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.67.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
