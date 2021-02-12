Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Down to $1.56

Shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.40. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 559,700 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,035 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

