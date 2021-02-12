Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Gap Down to $1.73

Shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $1.53. Castor Maritime shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 1,497,542 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Castor Maritime stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 222,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC owned about 9.27% of Castor Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.