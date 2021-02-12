Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Given New $20.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DBD has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

NYSE:DBD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 22,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.