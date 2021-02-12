Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the January 14th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Two Rivers Water & Farming stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,956. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

