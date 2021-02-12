Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mohawk Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Mohawk Group stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $939.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 4.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWK. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

