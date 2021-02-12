DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ CARE opened at $10.81 on Thursday. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

