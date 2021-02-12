DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Carter Bankshares Company Profile
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
