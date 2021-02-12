Sanofi to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.83 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will earn $3.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.70. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,263,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $983,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,493,000 after buying an additional 66,389 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

