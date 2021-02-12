Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bionano Genomics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bionano Genomics in a report issued on Sunday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%.

BNGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Shares of BNGO opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Bionano Genomics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNGO. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

