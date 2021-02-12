Scotiabank Trims KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) Target Price to C$13.00

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KPT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of KPT opened at C$10.45 on Tuesday. KP Tissue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.76. The firm has a market cap of C$101.64 million and a PE ratio of 139.33.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

