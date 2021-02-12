Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

HRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.67.

Get Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) alerts:

TSE:HRX opened at C$15.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$563.92 million and a PE ratio of -9.25. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.02.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$137.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.8299999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.