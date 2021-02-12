Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) (TSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.79

Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) (TSE:GEO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.90. Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 27,860 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of C$81.70 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.79.

Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) (TSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$25.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 37,100 shares of Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$58,198.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,819,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,266,805.74. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,600 shares of company stock valued at $94,813.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

