Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$14.25 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DPM. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.75.

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$8.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.20 and a 1-year high of C$10.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$210.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total value of C$89,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,772.28.

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

