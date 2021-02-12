Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) stock opened at C$156.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$158.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$179.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of C$105.93 and a 12-month high of C$222.15. The company has a current ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.37, for a total value of C$487,381.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,224,023.94. Also, Director David Harquail sold 8,629 shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.39, for a total transaction of C$1,444,408.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 839,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,448,244.72. Insiders have sold 11,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,716 over the last 90 days.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

