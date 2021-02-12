Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.
Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) stock opened at C$156.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$158.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$179.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of C$105.93 and a 12-month high of C$222.15. The company has a current ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
About Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
See Also: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.