VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 16th

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, February 16th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, February 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of VYNE opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VYNE. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,219,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYNE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 192.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 188,004 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $448,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

