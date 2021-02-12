Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BTGOF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group cut BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

