Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AerCap (NYSE:AER) to “Hold”

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AER. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of AER opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.65 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AerCap (AER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.