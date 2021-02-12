SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) PT Lowered to C$38.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price objective decreased by analysts at ATB Capital from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Laurentian cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.75.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) alerts:

SNC opened at C$26.40 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.