Contrasting Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Laureate Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Laureate Education and ATA Creativity Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 1 5 0 2.83 ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Laureate Education currently has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.27%. Given Laureate Education’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Volatility and Risk

Laureate Education has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Laureate Education and ATA Creativity Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $3.25 billion 0.95 $938.48 million $0.07 208.93 ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 9.74 -$17.56 million N/A N/A

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Profitability

This table compares Laureate Education and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education -38.07% 15.92% 6.25% ATA Creativity Global -66.01% -37.42% -16.01%

Summary

Laureate Education beats ATA Creativity Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. The company also operates online institutions that offer professional degree programs primarily for the working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It provides its services in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Australia, China, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

