FY2024 EPS Estimates for Gamida Cell Ltd. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gamida Cell in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $270.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.