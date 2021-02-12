Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

Get Cubic alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.36.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cubic will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cubic by 70.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cubic by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Cubic in the third quarter worth $349,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Cubic by 350.0% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Cubic in the third quarter worth $211,000.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.