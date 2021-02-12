Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Issued By Truist Securiti

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Amerant Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

AMTB stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $679.38 million, a P/E ratio of 268.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

