Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Berry Global Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.33 EPS.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BERY stock opened at $58.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $61.00.
In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,163,045. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
