Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Berry Global Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $58.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $61.00.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,163,045. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

